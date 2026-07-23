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Houses for sale in Palaiomylos, Cyprus

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Palaiomylos, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Palaiomylos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Welcome to this charming detached house for sale in the desirable area of Palaiomylos. This …
$210,976
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