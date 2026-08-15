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Monthly rent of villas with garden in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
6 bedroom villa in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
This spacious six-bedroom, five-bathroom house is available for rent in the popular Universa…
$8,003
per month
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3 bedroom villa in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
**Short Description** Beautifully furnished 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom detached house available …
$2,617
per month
Leave a request
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