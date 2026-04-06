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Long-term rent of restaurants in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

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Restaurant 53 m² in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Restaurant 53 m²
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Area 53 m²
For rent: Available is a well-maintained ground-floor restaurant in Pafos, offering an exce…
$2,533
per month
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Fox Smart Estate Agency
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