Houses near golf course for sale in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus

Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 282 m²
Merriarte Villas combine elegance and functionality, offering modern comfort and style in a …
$691,704
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Annierte Villas offer a prime location next to a public park and within walking distance of …
$453,386
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 428 m²
Samirio Villas Cyprus are situated in the heart of Paphos city, set on spacious plots in a p…
$1,49M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 206 m²
Sylvan Seraph is a stunning 3-bedroom open-plan villa located in the heart of Paphos. This m…
$616,140
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 268 m²
Liliarte Villas offer spacious interiors and a private swimming pool on a large plot. With s…
$947,461
