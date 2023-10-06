Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Pafos
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Pafos, Cyprus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 113 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€220,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room cottage with furnishings
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€400,000

Properties features in Pafos, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir