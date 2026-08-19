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Long-term villas for rent in Pachna, Cyprus

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4 bedroom Villa in Pachna, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Pachna, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A spacious four-bedroom villa in the traditional wine-producing village of Pachna, in the Li…
$1,389
per month
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