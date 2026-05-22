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Monthly rent of houses with garden in Pachna, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Pachna, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pachna, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Nice traditional stone detached house three bedroom with panoramic view located in Pachna (P…
$1,057
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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