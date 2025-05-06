Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

Nicosia
10
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Peace of Art listed Property  located in Nicosia old center close to all amenities and servi…
$419,581
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
Semi-independent, luxurious three-bedroom mansion for sale in Polemidia - Limassol province,…
$472,670
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
6 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 636 m²
La Maison Real Estate is delighted to present a spectacular property in Ayioi Omologites. Th…
$2,44M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 406 m²
This beautiful listed property is located in the heart of Nicosia’s Old City within walking …
$1,36M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
La Maison Estates is thrilled to introduce this stunning new property listing located in the…
$2,18M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Chloraka - Paphos , with 200 sq.m. covered interio…
$469,922
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
House 10 bedrooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 350 m²
The Listed property consist 10 bedrooms in a 200sqm plot with 350sqm covered area and intern…
$1,44M
Leave a request

Property types in Nicosia

villas

Properties features in Nicosia, Cyprus

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go