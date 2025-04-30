Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments Terraced for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
New low-rise residence with a parking close to the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer moder…
$266,264
5 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 820 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments and villas wit…
$3,43M
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer modern and functional apartme…
$351,034
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a parking in a green area, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
$337,142
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 34
High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a spa in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offe…
$978,113
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 27
High-rise residence with a lounge area and a gym in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer …
$255,396
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 26
High-rise residence with an underground parking in the heart of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer be…
$595,562
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villas with gardens close to the river and the center of Nicosia, Cypr…
$481,449
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 21
Beautiful residence in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with panoramic vie…
$853,033
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in the central area of Nicosia, Cuprus We offer apartments with balconies, pa…
$175,808
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with a garden, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer a luxury villa with large terraces, a …
$585,781
