Apartments with garden for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

Nicosia
76
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 820 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments and villas wit…
$3,43M

2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a parking in a green area, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
$337,142

1 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Under construction one bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$120,407

1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 27
High-rise residence with a lounge area and a gym in the center of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer …
$255,396

4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
four-bedroom apartment apartment for SALE on award winning TOWER, in Nicosia city center. T…
$2,40M

Room 3 rooms in Nicosia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
For sale three bedrooms detached under construction corner house in Panthea - Limassol provi…
$474,921

3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Peacefully Located In A Popular Location exceptional opportunity within the heart of Nicosia…
$686,588

3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villas with gardens close to the river and the center of Nicosia, Cypr…
$481,449

4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with a garden, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer a luxury villa with large terraces, a …
$585,781

3 room apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Two bedroom new penthouse apartment with roof garden, for sale in Neapolis - Limassol Provin…
$574,905


