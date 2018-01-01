Residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Avgorou, Cyprus

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city and the lake, parking spaces and storerooms.
The apartments on the top floor have roof-top gardens.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile flooring
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on a hill, near the main highway, 1 km from a school and a hospital, 5 minutes drive from the international airport, 50 meters from all necessary infrastructure (cinema, bars and restaurants, bakeries and supermarkets).
This is a limited collection of state of the art serviced residences for sale in Limassol. This prestigious and luxurious new residential landmark combines visionary architecture and superb design with first-class amenities and spectacular views.
Located on 10 hectares of the beautifully landscaped grounds, it offers its residents all perks of the 5-star resort which include lifetime access to four swimming pools, tennis courts, a mini football field, water sports, a prestigious 3,000 sq.m. spa complex and seven state of the art bars and restaurants.
300-metre beach with a Blue Flag
Three outdoor pools surrounded by ca-banas, sunbeams and lounge areas
All-day facility for children kids park
Luxurious Spa area
Fully equipped state-of-the-art gym
Extensive conference facilities
Retails boutiques for luxury shopping experience
Water sports and scuba diving
Tennis Courts and mini-football field
24-hour Room Service
24-hour Laundry Service
Housekeeping Services
Contact Taysmond Real Estate for more information and viewing of this luxury apartment in Limassol.
Price doesn't include VAT.
The residence features a roof-top swimming pool, a covered parking, storerooms.
Completion - November, 2023.
Facilities and equipment in the house
"Smart Home" system
Grohe sanitary ware
Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Kissonerga, near a park and a kids' playground.
Beach - 1.7 km
Airport - 23 km
School - 200 meters
City center - 7.2 km
Shopping mall - 8.3 km