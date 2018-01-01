Three-bedroom apartment at 500 meters from the beach and British school, Paphos, Cyprus

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Double glazing
High-quality kitchen cabinetry
Solar water heaters
Intercom
Central TV antenna
Pre-installation for air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Limassol, only a couple of minutes drive from Makariou street, near business centers and office buildings.
We offer spacious villas with verandas, roof-top gardens, a picturesque view of the sea and the mountains.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile floor
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Solar water heater
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure.
Center of Paphos and beach - 4 minutes drive
International school and shopping mall - 7 minutes drive
New marina - 5 minutes drive
NEW STEERING INTEGRATED WITH A HOTEL 5 SOUND FOR LONG BEACH
⁇ Ľ A new ambitious project offers a luxurious spa life in the heart of Long Beach.
📍 The complex will be located 400 meters from the picturesque Mediterranean beach. The project will be a great complement to the coast, offering the residents of the complex unique view apartments combined with excellent infrastructure.
🔝 The project is opposite two five-star hotels with a casino on the first coastline. This will no doubt make the new residential complex an ideal choice for your investment.
🌇 In the project 4 towers of various storeys, the first of which will become a luxury hotel with apartments from the 9th to the 30th floor. This is an upscale apartment with spacious view terraces for maximum comfort for residents.
穿 武 In total, the complex will have 686 comfortable apartments. Several types of objects are available for customers to choose from: studio apartments, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and luxury penthouses 4 + 1 and 5 + 1.
INFRASTRUCTURE:
⁇ Ľ Open and indoor pools with an area of more than 1,300 m2
⁇ Ľ Waterpark for children
⁇ Ľ Infinity-pool on the roof of the 10th floor
⁇ Ľ Individual work and leisure areas
⁇ Ľ Conference Rooms
⁇ Ľ Currency Exchange Point
⁇ Ľ Cinema
⁇ म Restaurants of the best kitchens of the world and a hall of Swedish breakfast
⁇ म Snack Bar
⁇ Ľ SPA center
⁇ Ľ Turkish hammam, steam, massage rooms
⁇ Ľ Gym with an area of more than 4,000 m2.
🔥 The project combines the experience of conducting a hotel business and offers customers an innovative investment option.
💫 The 24-hour front desk and lobby area will meet guests of hotel block A, which will be an alternative to five-star hotels opposite. The quality of the service provided will increase the tourism potential of the region and ensure a high return on investment.
!! 武The developer company offers to take your apartment to the management for 10 years.
PRICES:
Apartments 1 + 1 ( from 73.61 m2 ) – from 164 000 £
Quartre 2 + 1 ( from 112.67 m2 ) – from 225 000 £
Quartre 3 + 1 ( from 158.32 m2 ) – from 197 000 £
Apartments 4 + 1 ( from 308.30 m2 ) – from 630,000 £
Apartments 5 + 1 ( from 416.34 m2 ) – from 825 000 £
DIFFERENT PAYMENT PLANS ON DIFFERENT BLOCKES