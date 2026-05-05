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Monthly rent of bungalows in Monagri, Cyprus

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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Monagri, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Monagri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
This cozy villa offers an ideal combination of privacy, comfort, and modern technology. Des…
$9,423
per month
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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