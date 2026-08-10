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Bungalows for sale in Monagri, Cyprus

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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Monagri, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Monagri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
This cozy villa offers an ideal combination of privacy, comfort, and modern technology. Des…
$1,38M
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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