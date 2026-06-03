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Houses for long term rent in Mesogi, Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Mesogi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Mesogi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Discover comfort, space, and tranquility in this charming fully furnished home located in th…
$1,876
per month
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