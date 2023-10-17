Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus

2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool at 650 meters from the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
€620,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Agios Athanasios, C…
€524,800
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex with swimming pools and a view of the sea, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus …
€383,800
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive residence with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus W…
€348,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated low-rise residence with picturesque views, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
€210,000
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a parking, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer apartments with a panora…
€256,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, with kitchen in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with appliances, with kitchen
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
New complex of villas and apartments with an underground parking close to the center of Lima…
€374,550
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence with a view of the sea, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer sea view apa…
€270,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool and a view of the coast, Agios Athanasios, Cyprus We offer a…
€247,000
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 1
€340,000
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Welcome to this exceptional three-story residential complex nestled in the heart of Limassol…
€490,000
1 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Welcome to this exceptional three-story residential complex nestled in the heart of Limassol…
€220,000
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
€340,000
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxury apartment with 3 bedrooms on the floor combines modern architecture, spacious rooms a…
€475,000
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
This modern 3-bedroom penthouse is located in the Agios Athanasios district of Limassol, and…
€550,000
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
€425,000
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
This 2 bedroom and 3 bathroom apartment is part of a new modern complex located in the popul…
€475,000
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
€380,000
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Floor 1
This 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom apartment is part of a new modern complex located in the popul…
€480,000
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Apartment for sale with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in a new building in the popular resident…
€490,000
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a new building in the popular residenti…
€310,000
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1
Luxury apartment with 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms for sale in Agios Athanasios, one of the mo…
€380,000
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
Building house 3 floors. Six apartments with 2 bedrooms on 1 and 2 floors, an internal area …
€470,000
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Modern apartment with 2 bedrooms, located in the center of Agios Afanasios district in Limas…
€385,000
2 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
Ready-to-settle luxury penthouse in a great location. The building has a favorable location …
€410,000
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
The project consists of nine apartments and two luxury villas, creating a strong sense of co…
€670,000
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 3
The pearl in the crown of the thriving Mesa Gaitonia district perfectly combines traditional…
€620,000
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 3
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment with side sea view for resale, located in a quiet residential …
€360,000
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3
The pearl in the crown of the thriving Mesa Gaitonia district perfectly combines traditional…
€850,000
3 room apartment in Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Mesa Geitonia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Discover a project that seamlessly blends modern architectural brilliance, impeccable interi…
€670,000

