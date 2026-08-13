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Apartments for sale in Makounta, Cyprus

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Apartment in Makounta, Cyprus
Apartment
Makounta, Cyprus
Large agricultural Land in Makounta very close to the Sea, good option for investment.It is …
$368,743
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