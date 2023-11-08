Residential properties for sale in Makounta, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with Pool, with panoramic windows in Makounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with Pool, with panoramic windows
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas close to beaches and the nature reserve, Argaka, Cyprus We offer villas w…
€395,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
5 room apartment with furnishings in Makounta, Cyprus
5 room apartment with furnishings
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€506,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Paphos. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with furnishings
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
This 3 bedroom luxury villa boasts a secluded seafront location in the Polis area. This prop…
€418,200
2 room apartment with furnishings in Makounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
This 2 bedroom Apartment is located in an exclusive location of Polis coast in Cyprus. This …
€305,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Makounta, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Akamantis Gardens is particularly popular with those who are attracted to the unspoilt natur…
€505,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 139 sq.meters in Paphos. There are solar panels for water heating, a firep…
€439,320

