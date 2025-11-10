Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Lysos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Lysos, Cyprus

3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
This is a three-bedroom house (No.1) part of a residential complex with 11 houses in Lysos, …
$185,794
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Three-Bedroom House for Sale in Lysos, Paphos – Residential Complex with Swimming Pool Disc…
$212,501
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lysos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lysos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
The is a three-bedroom house, part of a residential complex with 11 houses in Lysos, Paphos.…
$153,280
Leave a request
