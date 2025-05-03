Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
3
6 properties total found
Shop 260 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 260 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/4
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
$23,600
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 200 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 200 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
A shop in Cyprus is available for rent. This spacious property, located in a high-traffic ar…
$7,135
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 200 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop 200 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 200 m²
Available for rent, this spacious retail space offers 300 square meters of versatile commerc…
$8,233
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 637 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Shop 637 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 637 m²
Number of floors 4
A new project in a well-known business area of Limassol. Convenient access and proximity to …
$57,958
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop in Limassol, Cyprus
Shop
Limassol, Cyprus
A well-located commercial space is available for rent in the heart of the city, on Makarios …
$3,398
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 180 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Shop 180 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Ground Floor open plan showroom on the beginning of Adjacent to Griva Digeni with an interna…
$8,782
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский