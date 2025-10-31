Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview offices in Limassol District, Cyprus

Limassol
159
Demos Agiou Athanasiou
8
Germasogeia
6
Agios Ioannis
3
Show more
Office Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Office 340 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 340 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 340 m²
Prime Business Opportunity on Limassol’s Golden Business Mile Discover the splendor and sop…
$15,096
per month
Leave a request
Office 200 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Available for rent, this spacious office provides 200 square meters of internal space, locat…
$8,128
per month
Leave a request
Office 160 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 160 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
Office space available on a busy commercial road in Limassol. Easy access to the highway, S…
$4,413
per month
Leave a request
Office 280 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 280 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 280 m²
Sea Front fully renovated office of 280 sqm is located at the coastline of Limassol, in the …
$11,031
per month
Leave a request
Office 270 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 270 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 270 m²
An exceptional real estate development nestled along the scenic coastline of Limassol, offer…
$12,773
per month
Leave a request
Office 276 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 276 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 276 m²
Prime Business Opportunity on Limassol’s Golden Business Mile Discover the splendor and sop…
$8,709
per month
Leave a request
Office 160 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 160 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 160 m²
Office space available on a busy commercial road in Limassol. Easy access to the highway, S…
$4,413
per month
Leave a request
Office 220 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 220 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Nice office in Neapoli with sea view and covered area 220 square meters is available now.…
$6,967
per month
Leave a request
Office 270 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 270 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 270 m²
An exceptional real estate development nestled along the scenic coastline of Limassol, offer…
$13,935
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
Realting.com
Go