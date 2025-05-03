Show property on map Show properties list
Long-term rent of offices in Limassol District, Cyprus

98 properties total found
Office 252 m² in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Office 252 m²
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Area 252 m²
The building consists of 3 floors of luxurious and bright offices, and each office is 83 sqm…
$13,172
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 1
- 750sqm of open plan - ⁠private entrance and elevator - ⁠private roof garden 200sqm - ⁠serv…
$34,029
Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
Floor 1
This spacious office, located in the desirable area of Mesa Gitonya, will be available for r…
$8,782
Office 300 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 300 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 300 m²
Fully Renovated Listed Office Building for rent in the centre of Limassol, close proximity t…
$10,977
Office 502 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 502 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 502 m²
Floor 3
Introducing a stunning commercial office building that epitomizes modern design and offers a…
$29,638
Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
The office, covering 156 square meters, will be ready by June-July. Located in the city cent…
$7,135
Office 340 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 340 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/6
The splendor and speciousness of Business Centre in its prime sea front location on Limassol…
$13,172
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 3
The project is located at a prime location in Neapolis . The area of the office is 210 sq.m.…
$5,488
Office 206 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 206 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 206 m²
Floor 1/5
Premium 5-Storey Office Building for Rent in Kapsalos, Limassol Discover a landmark commerc…
$13,967
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 6
A remarkable whole floor office, located in the heart of Limassol, Enaerios area and offers …
$17,563
Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
This well-located office space in Mesa Gitonya offers 165m² of functional and comfortable wo…
$4,391
Office 221 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 221 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$9,335
Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
Floor 2
Office Space in Old Town – 260 sq m Spacious 260 sq m office in the heart of Old Town, spre…
$6,586
Office 1 140 m² in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Office 1 140 m²
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Area 1 140 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial building in Agios Athanasiou Street Limassol (opposite Mercedes and Porsche showr…
$46,301
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 1
Floor: 1st Floor Office space: approx.. 250 sq.m Lift Open plan offices Two men’s WC Two wom…
$6,806
Office Building in Kato Polemidia, Limassol in Limassol, Cyprus
Office Building in Kato Polemidia, Limassol
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 823 m²
Number of floors 4
Designed modern façade with generally top quality and high standard materials that consist h…
$37,795
Office in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office
Limassol District, Cyprus
Floor 2
Option 3: Renting: 2 lower floors A fully refurbished office building in the center of town…
$9,879
Office 700 m² in Limassol District, Cyprus
Office 700 m²
Limassol District, Cyprus
Area 700 m²
Office Space Available for Lease in Limassol's Historic Center with Parking for 14 Vehicles …
$13,078
per month
Leave a request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Office spaces available for rent, located at Thekla Lisioti in Agia Zoni. Offices are in exc…
$5,488
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This spacious office in the prime Neapolis area of Limassol offers the perfect location for …
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
85m2 office and living space with kitchen, shower-wc, plus 45m2 balconies with view of Agios…
$2,195
Office 3 251 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 3 251 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 3 251 m²
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY Commercial Building (Offices) Property covered m2 Basement: 12…
$33,263
Leave a request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 4/6
The splendor and speciousness of Business Centre in its prime sea front location on Limassol…
$1,976
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This office space in Agia Triada, Limassol spans 65 square meters and is designed for effici…
$686
Office 480 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 480 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 480 m²
Floor 1
The prestigious business centre is located in a high demand location in the City Center, nea…
$13,172
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 6
Office 2: 300 sqm, 6 offices + 2 conference rooms A remarkable whole floor office, located i…
$7,684
Luxury office for rent in Limassol in Limassol, Cyprus
Luxury office for rent in Limassol
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury office for rent in an elite complex under construction on the seashore, in the Neapol…
$7,559
Office 210 m² in Limassol, Cyprus
Office 210 m²
Limassol, Cyprus
Area 210 m²
Office available for RENT  in city center of Limassol • Situated in the heart of Limassol's…
$4,359
Leave a request
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
This spacious ground-floor office is now available for rent, offering 240 square meters of i…
$5,488
Office in Limassol, Cyprus
Office
Limassol, Cyprus
Floor 6
Office 1: 300 sqm, 8 offices + 1 conference room A remarkable whole floor office, located in…
$9,879
