Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol District
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Garden

Bungalows with garden for sale in Limassol District, Cyprus

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Apsiou, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Apsiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
The complex is located in the village of Apsiou, in the suburbs of Limassol. This is a truly…
$348,363
Leave a request
Bungalow 6 bedrooms in Louvaras, Cyprus
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
Louvaras, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Discover this exceptional 6-bedroom detached home, located in the peaceful village of Louvar…
$2,90M
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Ideally nestled on the highest hilltop of Pissouri village overlooking Pissouri Bay, one of …
$532,995
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Ideally nestled on the highest hilltop of Pissouri village overlooking Pissouri Bay, one of …
$551,575
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Ideally nestled on the highest hilltop of Pissouri village overlooking Pissouri Bay, one of …
$521,383
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pissouri Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Ideally nestled on the highest hilltop of Pissouri village overlooking Pissouri Bay, one of …
$615,441
Leave a request
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24

Properties features in Limassol District, Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go