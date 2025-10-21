Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Latsia - Geri Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Latsia - Geri Municipality, Cyprus

Latsia
14
Yeri
5
13 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Citio 2 – Villa “Vienna”, Geri, Nicosia — Modern 5-Bedroom Luxury Villa with Pool Citio 2…
$1,50M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 366 m²
BOREAS DOMUS — Elegant 5-Bedroom Residence with Private Pool in Nicosia BOREAS DOMUS is a…
$1,85M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 227 m²
Citio 2 – Villa “Siena”, Geri, Nicosia — Contemporary 4-Bedroom Villa Citio 2 – Villa “Si…
$445,000
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos district, with 180 sq.m. covered i…
$329,945
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 180 sq.m. covered interior b…
$326,611
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 183 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Tremithousa - Paphos, with 183 sq.m. covered inter…
$326,963
Villa 3 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
A luxury three-bedroom mansion for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos province, with 169 sq.m. cov…
$296,919
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 180 sq.m. covered interior b…
$319,947
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 180 sq.m. covered interior b…
$317,055
Villa 3 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 164 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 164 sq.m. covered interior s…
$290,287
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesa Chorio - Paphos , with 169 sq.m. covered inte…
$317,055
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 180 sq.m. covered interior b…
$319,947
Villa 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Villa 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Luxurious three bedroom villa for sale in Mesogi - Paphos, with 180 sq.m. covered interior b…
$329,945
Properties features in Latsia - Geri Municipality, Cyprus

