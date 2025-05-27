Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Latsia - Geri Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Latsia - Geri Municipality, Cyprus

Latsia
72
Yeri
56
17 properties total found
Room 4 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Zakaki - Limassol provin…
$322,009
2 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in Panthea - Limassol Pro…
$284,953
3 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment in the city center - Larnaca p…
$279,954
2 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
Two bedroom under construction penthouse apartment with roof garden, for sale in Agios Nikol…
$279,954
Room 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 181 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house plus office or service room in Lakatamia - Ni…
$323,319
Room 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 193 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house plus office or service room in Lakatamia - Ni…
$333,539
Room 4 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Zakaki - Limassol provin…
$323,406
Room 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale under construction a detached three bedroom luxury corner house in Zakaki - Limasso…
$323,406
2 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Mesa Geitoni…
$290,287
4 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
These homes offer privacy and serenity in a quiet neighborhood adjacent to a public green sp…
$468,623
Room 3 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 186 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
$321,416
Room 4 rooms in Latsia, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
An independent house of four bedrooms for sale in Strovolos - province of Nicosia, with 181 …
$320,316
Room 3 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale three bedroom resale detached luxury house in Ayia Triada - Famagusta province. The…
$314,948
Room 3 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 225 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house in the area of ​​Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with …
$325,946
3 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
For sale under construction ground floor apartment of three bedrooms in Strovolos - province…
$274,954
4 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious and luxury vill…
$803,140
3 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in Agios Ioan…
$289,952
