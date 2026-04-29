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Rent villas per month in Lasa, Cyprus

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6 bedroom villa in Lasa, Cyprus
6 bedroom villa
Lasa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
This newly built six-bedroom villa (2023) is located in the quiet village of Simou, offering…
$4,669
per month
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