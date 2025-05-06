Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Rent houses per month in Larnaca District, Cyprus

Larnaca
3
Oroklini
3
House Delete
Clear all
19 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Looking for a spacious, modern, and stylish home to rent? Your search ends here! This 4-bedr…
$2,831
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 bedroom house
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Situated in the peaceful and picturesque village of Oroklini, Larnaca, this delightful 2-bed…
$1,132
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
A modern family villa with private pool in Livadia area for rent! The villa is full furnishe…
$2,398
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Maroni, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Maroni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 4
A beautiful seaside villa, located at Zygi just 20 meters from the coast. The villa consists…
$6,793
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
A gorgeous luxury villa for sale or rent in Pervolia Area, very close to the beach. Designed…
$2,606
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mazotos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Mazotos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
A gorgeous luxury beachfront villa in Mazotos area for rent! The villa is full furnished and…
$3,923
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,397
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,397
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,397
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the tranquil and sought-after neighborhood of Agios Nikolaos, Larnaca, this beaut…
$1,132
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Kiti, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kiti, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4bdroom house, 2garage. No furniture. Included: -Garden, -Attic/Loft, -Storage room
$2,038
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom Villa in Larnaca District, Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
Blending harmonious architecture with the beauty of nature, this exceptional project redefin…
$3,397
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Fully renovated 3 Bedroom and 2-bathroom ground floor, semi-detached house for rent in Larna…
$1,744
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom villa in Oroklini, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Oroklini, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
5 bedrooms house with pool and central heating in Oroklini. Great location with easy access …
$2,095
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom House, 2 Bathrooms -One En-suite Fully Furnished for Rent Fully furniture and Elec…
$1,472
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A modern villa for rent in Dromolaxia area, very close to the beach. The house is full furni…
$2,561
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Lovely beachfront villa is now available for Rent,  situated in the peaceful Pervolia area i…
$2,180
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pyla, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Three-bedroom house with private pool in Pyla area for rent! The house is located in a nice …
$1,635
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Larnaca, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
5 Bedroom Detached house for rent in Skala, Larnaca. Prime location, near shops etc., beau…
$2,378
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Larnaca District

villas

Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool