Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House
  6. Garden

Rent houses with garden per month in Larnaca District, Cyprus

Larnaca
3
Oroklini
3
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
A gorgeous luxury villa for sale or rent in Pervolia Area, very close to the beach. Designed…
$2,606
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mazotos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Mazotos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
A gorgeous luxury beachfront villa in Mazotos area for rent! The villa is full furnished and…
$3,923
per month
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Dromolaxia, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Dromolaxia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A modern villa for rent in Dromolaxia area, very close to the beach. The house is full furni…
$2,561
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Lovely beachfront villa is now available for Rent,  situated in the peaceful Pervolia area i…
$2,180
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Larnaca District

villas

Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Sea view
with Swimming pool