Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Rent houses Pool per month in Larnaca District, Cyprus

Larnaca
3
Oroklini
3
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Larnaca District, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Larnaca District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
A modern family villa with private pool in Livadia area for rent! The villa is full furnishe…
$2,398
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pervolia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
A gorgeous luxury villa for sale or rent in Pervolia Area, very close to the beach. Designed…
$2,606
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mazotos, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Mazotos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
A gorgeous luxury beachfront villa in Mazotos area for rent! The villa is full furnished and…
$3,923
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Pyla, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pyla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Three-bedroom house with private pool in Pyla area for rent! The house is located in a nice …
$1,635
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Larnaca District

villas

Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view