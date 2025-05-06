Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Long term rental apartments with garden in Larnaca District, Cyprus

Larnaca
14
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Ground Floor Apartment/House in the center of Larnaca for rent! The property has a big veran…
$2,180
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Sea view
with Swimming pool