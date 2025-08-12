Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Penthouse

Monthly rent of penthouses in Larnaca District, Cyprus

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom penthouse in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Modern 2-Bedroom Apartment for Rent – Drosia, Larnaca Spacious and well-designed, this 2-bed…
$2,156
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go