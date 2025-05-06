Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Larnaca District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Long term rental apartments seaview in Larnaca District, Cyprus

Larnaca
14
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
In the vibrant heart of Larnaca, a striking project stands tall, offering modern living and …
$1,635
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
New Modern 2 bedrooms’ apartment near Finikoudes area in Larnaca! Walking distance to the be…
$2,289
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Larnaca District, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool