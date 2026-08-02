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Bungalows for sale in Laneia, Cyprus

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Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Lania, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Lania, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
A unique stone built Bungalow in the sought after village of Laniea.The property was custom …
$975,268
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