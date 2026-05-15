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Seaview Houses for Sale in Kritou Tera, Cyprus

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3 bedroom house in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Charming 3-Bedroom Home in Tranquil Kritou Tera Village Location: Situated in the pictures…
$311,702
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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Properties features in Kritou Tera, Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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