  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Kritou Tera
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kritou Tera, Cyprus

3 bedroom apartment in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Charming 3-Bedroom Home in Tranquil Kritou Tera Village Location: Situated in the pictures…
$313,527
Apartment in Kritou Terra, Cyprus
Apartment
Kritou Terra, Cyprus
For sale: an exceptional development land opportunity in the charming village of Kritou Tera…
$226,436
