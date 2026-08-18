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Houses for long term rent in Koinoteta Times, Cyprus

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Timi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Timi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For rent: Discover this key-ready 3-bedroom ground-floor house in Timi, Paphos, offering a …
$1,940
per month
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Timi, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Timi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
For rent: Discover this key-ready 3-bedroom ground-floor house in Timi, Paphos, offering a …
$1,940
per month
Leave a request
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Properties features in Koinoteta Times, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
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