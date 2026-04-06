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Warehouses for sale in Koinoteta Times, Cyprus

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Warehouse 960 m² in Timi, Cyprus
Warehouse 960 m²
Timi, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 4
Area 960 m²
Commercial Warehouse for Sale – Timi, Paphos. Long-Term Lease Investment Opportunity (99 Yea…
$726,577
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