Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Talas
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 180 m²
This elegant three-bedroom villa is part of the exclusive LOFOS HEIGHTS development in the p…
$936,278
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tala, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tala, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 785 m²
This modern villa features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a guest WC, and is part of the …
$1,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Talas, Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go