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Long-term villas for rent in Koinoteta Phoinikarion, Cyprus

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5 bedroom villa in Foinikaria, Cyprus
5 bedroom villa
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
A spacious and beautifully presented 5-bedroom villa is available for rent in the tranquil a…
$11,558
per month
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