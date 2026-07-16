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Monthly rent of seaview offices in Koinoteta Parekklesias, Cyprus

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Office 340 m² in Parekklisia, Cyprus
Office 340 m²
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Description Position your business in a prime location with this impressive ground-floor of…
$5,762
per month
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