Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Mouttagiakas
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Aqua Park - is a modern residential complex in Limassol's tourist area, located within the …
$574,799
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go