Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Mouttagiakas
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Townhouse

Long-term rent of townhouses in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Experience Mediterranean living at its finest in this beautifully refurbished 2-bedroom prop…
$2,083
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus

with Garden
Realting.com
Go