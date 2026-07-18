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Monthly rent of penthouses in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus

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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Koinoteta Mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Floor 3
This stunning and beautifully renovated three-bedroom penthouse offers a refined coastal liv…
$3,974
per month
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