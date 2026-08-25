Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Mones Lemesou
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

;
сommercial properties
10
restaurants
7
Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Moni, Cyprus
Office
Moni, Cyprus
Floor 1
Office space located in the Petru si Pavel area, with a Total space 190. Ground floor 118 re…
$798 639
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go