Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Lempas
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Koinoteta Lempas, Cyprus

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lempa, Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lempa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale is a bright and spacious detached villa in the highly sought after area of Chloraka…
$755,172
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Koinoteta Lempas, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go