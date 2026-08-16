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Houses for long term rent in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

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5 bedroom house in Kissonerga, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
5-Bedroom Villa for Rent Experience comfortable coastal living in this spacious 5-bedroom …
$4,049
per month
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