  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Kissonergas
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Koinoteta Kissonergas, Cyprus

Hotel 2 000 m² in Kissonerga, Cyprus
Hotel 2 000 m²
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Situated in one of the most picturesque and historic areas of Paphos, Cyprus, our hotel apar…
$3,64M
