Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Empas
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Koinoteta Empas, Cyprus

;
1 property total found
Shop in Empa, Cyprus
Shop
Empa, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
Premium Retail Space – A Landmark Commercial Opportunity in the Heart of Paphos Positioned w…
$705,281
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go