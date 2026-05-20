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Houses with garden for sale in Koinoteta Akrountas, Cyprus

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Akrounda, Cyprus
Villa 5 bedrooms
Akrounda, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Built in 2012, this exceptional residence extends over 700 sq.m. across three expansive leve…
$3,73M
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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