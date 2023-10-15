Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. koinoteta agiou tychona
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
39 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 275 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,85M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€940,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 202 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,19M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with bathroom in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with bathroom
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Facilities: Features a private swimming pool, offering an ideal space for relaxation or recr…
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 239 sq.meters in Limassol. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€570,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 354 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,68M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 272 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of living r…
€790,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€2,99M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 535 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 535 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€4,00M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 315 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
€1,30M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
Four bedroom luxury villa under construction, with basement, for sale in Kalogiroi - Limasso…
€1,30M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with yard, with swimming pool
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
Luxurious two-storey six-bedroom villa for sale plus an independent large one-bedroom servic…
€1,30M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 622 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale ready 7 bedroom + 1 office luxury villa with Title Deed in walking distance to the …
€4,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Super luxury Villa consist of 4 floors. with breathtaking unobstructed sea & mountain views …
€3,50M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
Heaven villa is built on top of a hill with anobstracting seaviews only 5 minutes from the s…
€4,50M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 246 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€1,60M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 657 m²
Number of floors 1
The new project promises to make every day a holiday, with a modern villa design brimming wi…
€2,90M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 575 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious 5-bedroom villa with stunning sea views,Located just a few minutes walk from the b…
€3,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one show…
€679,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€1,59M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique villa situated at the entrance of Agios Tychonas, just 900m away from Four Seasons …
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bedr…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement consists of one bed…
€11,50M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of living ro…
€1,90M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€970,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex is located in one of the most beautiful and prestigious areas of Limassol Ag. Ty…
€980,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
Ultra modern 5-bedrooms villas in a prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, Cyprus, LimassolProp…
€2,81M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 272 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 295 sq.meters in Limassol. The ground floor co…
€800,000

Properties features in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir